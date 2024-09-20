Over 5,000 km² have been cleared of mines in Ukraine since start of full-scale war - Ministry of Defence

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, state mine action operators have examined and cleared 5308 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the progress of demining was discussed at a meeting of the National Mine Action Authority chaired by First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Reintegration, the State Labour Service, the State Emergency Service and other agencies and enterprises involved in mine action.

Read more: Kherson region’s right bank can be fully demined by end of 2025, 53% already cleared - RMA

The Ministry of Defence noted that humanitarian demining is currently being carried out on 282 sites with a total area of 17.5 square kilometres, of which 88 sites with a total area of 7.23 square kilometres have already been transferred to local communities.

In total, since the beginning of the year, non-technical surveys have been carried out in 59 territorial communities, with 235 km² identified as likely to be contaminated.

In addition, 2059 km2 of agricultural land was surveyed and cleared of explosive hazards in accordance with the Action Plan for the Clearance of Explosive Ordnance. This area was returned to productive use.

Read more: Ukrainian demining machine "Zmii" successfully passes tests

Mine clearance at sea

The Ministry of Defence also said that the meeting also focused on the demining of the Ukrainian sea: it is planned that next year Ukraine will receive three more demining ships, while currently there are only two available.

"In addition, the effectiveness of maritime demining has increased thanks to the support of Germany, which has provided special equipment for detecting and classifying explosive devices," the defence ministry added.