Zelenskyy: Russia launches at least 100 GABs in Ukraine every day

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian occupiers launch at least 100 GABs in Ukraine every day.

The head of state said this during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia does not stop terrorist attacks on our power plants and other critical infrastructure for a single day. There are at least a hundred guided bombs alone every day. In such circumstances, it is fundamentally important for us to provide the necessary level of support to Ukraine. At a level that brings us closer to restoring security and a real just peace," Zelenskyy said.

