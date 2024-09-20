Murder at Kyiv petrol station: suspect was sent to custody until 16 November

A 41-year-old man suspected of murdering a man at a petrol station in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv has been imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"At the request of the prosecutors of the Sviatoshynskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv, a preventive measure of detention was imposed on a 41-year-old Kyiv resident suspected of the premeditated murder of a pensioner at a petrol station until 16 November 2024," the statement said.

The suspect is not giving any evidence and does not explain his motives.

Read more: Farion’s murder: Zinchenko’s preventive measure extended until November 17

As a reminder, on the morning of 18 September, it was reported that a 65-year-old man was shot at close range near a petrol station on the Kiltseva Road in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

According to law enforcement officials, the man was approaching his "Honda Accord" car when a stranger with a gun also approached his car.

After a short dialogue, he fired a fatal shot at point-blank range. The killer took the car keys, got behind the wheel of the victim's car and drove away. The suspect was later detained. He was a resident of Kyiv who could not explain his actions, as he was probably under the influence of unknown drugs.

He was subsequently served a notice of suspicion of premeditated murder for profit, robbery, illegal seizure of a vehicle and illegal possession and storage of ammunition (Article 115(2)(6), 187(4), 289(3), 263(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Murder at gas station in Kyiv: detainee was served notice of suspicion under four articles. PHOTOS