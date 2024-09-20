Energy, bomb shelters, weapons: Zelenskyy tells what €35bn EU loan will be spent on

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the €35 billion loan provided by the European Commission is to be spent, in particular, on energy, bomb shelters and the purchase of domestic weapons.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

‘We will spend these 35 billion primarily on energy, on defence, on bomb shelters for children in schools, kindergartens, universities - this is a big deficit for us," the president explained.

Zelenskyy also said that money would be spent on weapons, primarily of Ukrainian production.

"Long-range drones, missiles. Our long-range drones are striking the enemy today. They are cheaper than those of our partners, but we are grateful to our partners for the high-quality weapons they are introducing. Therefore, we are ready to spend part of these funds on air defence, which is not produced in our country," the Head of State added.

Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would provide a €35bn loan to Ukraine.

Von der Leyen also said that the EU would provide €160 million to help Ukraine's energy sector.

