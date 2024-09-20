EU Defense Innovation Office has already started its activities in Kyiv - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU Office for Defense Innovation has already started its activities in Kyiv.

She said this during a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our EU Defense Innovation Office is already working with EU staff here in Kyiv and a support team in Brussels. It will work as a hub for communication between the Ukrainian and European defense industries," she said.

According to the President of the European Commission, the Ukrainian defense industry is one of the most leading, so this will benefit both sides.

"So we look forward to deepening our ties in this area even before you join the European Union," von der Leyen added.

In May, it was reported that the European Union had started work on opening a Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv. It is expected to become a bridge between innovative startups in the EU and Ukrainian companies and the Armed Forces.

