We have to strengthen Ukraine as much as possible to organize second Peace Summit this year, which will be able to finish this war, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs to be strengthened as much as possible in order to organize the second Peace Summit this year, which will be able to finish the war, which will never become an ellipsis.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv.

"I want to thank you for our joint work to implement the Peace Formula - the only real format for ending the war with a truly just and lasting peace. We must strengthen Ukraine as much as possible to organize the second Peace Summit this year - a summit that will be able to finish this war, a summit that will never become an ellipsis," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that everyone in Europe is equally interested in peace.

"Peace is not a freezing of war, nor any manipulation of international law and morality. Peace must be reliable and it will be. I am confident in this. I am grateful to everyone who helps us," the President added.

Read more: Victory plan is designed for quick decisions of our partners by December - Zelenskyy

On Friday, September 20, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would provide a €35 billion loan to Ukraine.

Von der Leyen also said that the EU would provide €160 million to help Ukraine's energy sector.