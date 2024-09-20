IAEA calls on Russia to immediately de-occupy ZNPP and return plant to Ukraine’s control

During its 68th session, the IAEA General Conference approved the resolution "Nuclear Safety, Security and Safeguards in Ukraine" by 65 votes. 52 member countries of the agency were co-sponsors of the document.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, where the full text of the resolution is published.

The resolution confirms that Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including Zaporizhzhia NPP, should operate under the full sovereign control of Ukraine. The IAEA calls for the immediate withdrawal of Russian military and other personnel from the territory of ZNPP and the return of the plant to the control of the Ukrainian authorities to ensure its safety.

Until ZNPP is returned to Ukrainian control, Russia is required to provide the IAEA with unrestricted access to all facilities and information at the plant.

The document expresses support for further efforts of the IAEA to address nuclear safety risks in Ukraine, especially in the context of the decision of the Agency's Director General to send observation missions to high-voltage substations, which are key to the operation of Ukrainian NPPs. It also supports the continuation of the IAEA's technical assistance to Ukraine to ensure the safe operation of nuclear facilities and further political, financial and material support for relevant programs.

The Ministry of Energy notes that during the Peace Summit, which took place on June 15-16, 2024, at the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the importance of ensuring the safe and stable operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, in particular ZNPP, under the full sovereign control of Ukraine was emphasized.

"I am grateful to the IAEA, Director General Rafael Grossi, and all the Agency's member states that supported the resolution. We also thank the Agency and its management for the decision to send observation missions to high-voltage substations, which are key to the operation of Ukrainian NPPs. This is an important decision to overcome nuclear safety risks in Ukraine," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.