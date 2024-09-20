Ruscists intensify assaults in direction of Kurakhove, Donetsk region - DeepState

Over the past week, Russian troops have intensified their assault operations in the direction of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region. The enemy is regrouping a large number of infantry for further advancement.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

As noted, the Russians are trying to continue to build on their success from Krasnohorivka in the direction of Hostre, but are being closely shelled by drones and artillery of the Defense Forces. In this way, the enemy hopes to bypass Heorhiivka and Maksymilianivka, where Russian troops are constantly failing.

According to DeepState, the enemy's activation in the direction of Kurakhove intensified with the success in the area of Ukrainsk-Zhelanne Pershe-Nevelske, where Russian troops have pulled many units.

Currently, the Russian invaders are trying to fully occupy Zhelanne Persha and clear the town of Ukrainsk, while accumulating and regrouping forces for further advancement, in particular in the direction of Hirnyk.

"Only time will tell where the enemy will move next, because very often they simply use the opportunities of weaknesses that allow them to advance," DeepState added.

As Censor.NET previously reported, DeepState analysts updated the map of hostilities and reported on the enemy's advance near Ukrainsk, Marfopil, and Zalizne in the Donetsk region.

