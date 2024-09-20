Occupiers attack Kharkiv with GABs: It is known about three victims (updated)

Russian troops are attacking Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers are striking. Kharkiv and the district - stay in shelters!" the message says.

In turn, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the sounds of explosions in the city.

"Sounds of explosions are heard in Kharkiv! Be careful!" - he wrote.

See more: Explosion occurred in Zaporizhzhia hospital: patient was injured. PHOTO

In addition, the Air Force warned of the launch of GABs by tactical aircraft in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions!

"Kharkiv - take shelter!" - the Air Force warned.

Updated information

Later, Syniehubov reported that the occupiers had struck Kharkiv with two GABs. Emergency services have arrived at the sites of the hits.

At the moment, there are no casualties.

According to preliminary data, the hits were in Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts.

Mayor Tarekhov reported on the victims: "We have information about two victims after hit."

Later, Syniehubov reported that the number of victims increased to three.