Kvartal 95 used video of fallen soldier Yurii Nazarenko without permission: Sketch was removed after criticism from relatives. VIDEO

The Kvartal 95 studio used a video of the fallen soldier Yurii Nazarenko in the Evening Kvartal programme. His wife stated that she had not given permission for the use.

The Kvartal actors sang a song: "Here's a simple format - our assault rifle is a diplomat. Because the damned Muscovites do not understand the words of others." Behind them, a video of the military, one of whom was Yurii Nazarenko, was shown on the screen. The issue was dedicated to the topic of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The wife of the fallen soldier, Nataliia, was outraged: "When I saw these dances, my heart broke. A feeling of rage and incomprehension came over me as to how the video could be used without permission, especially if these two people are no longer alive."

She is "disgusted that other people's pain is being used to make a show."

"They blurred their faces. What a 'good job'. But does the 95th Kvartal have any respect for the missing and dead soldiers? Or maybe #95th Kvartal thinks that I, Ostap (Nataliia's son - Ed.) and Sashko's family will also smile, rejoice and dance along. It's disgusting that they make a show out of other people's pain. It's not the right context at all," she added.

"In a comment to 20 Minutes, Kvartal 95 explained that it had used the video of the military's dance "to emphasise their heroism and courage". The studio noted that it has been helping the military since 2014 and treats them "with great gratitude".

"Kvartal stated that it had written to the family of the fallen soldier Yurii Nazarenko and apologised to the defender's wife. The studio promised to change the programme and remove the video. The recording of the sketch was removed from the official Kvartal 95 channel.

