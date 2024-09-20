Since beginning of day, 123 hostile attacks have taken place on frontline, one third of them in Kurakhove direction - General Staff

The enemy keeps trying to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. Over the last day, 123 hostile attacks took place. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove direction, where it conducted a third of all attacks.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

The border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. In particular, Mykolayivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Riasne, Porozok, Luhivka, Pokrovka, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Brusky, and Lemishchyno were hit by artillery fire. The enemy also fired twice at Luhivka from multiple rocket launchers.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists are storming the positions of our troops near Vovchansk, two combat engagements are currently underway.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction seven times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Stepova, Novoselivka, Synkivka and Lozova. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, enemy units continue to attack in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Terny and Zarichne. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled eight enemy attacks in this area, and three more firefights are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack near Vyymka.

With the support of attack aircraft in the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out three assault operations near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

The enemy conducted six attacks in the Toretsk direction. Today, the aggressor is attacking near Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Our defenders are repelling the enemy with dignity, three attacks have already been completed and three more engagements are still ongoing. The aggressor's aviation launched bombing attacks on Toretsk and Kleban-Byk.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers have made 21 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Chervone, Selydove and Novohrodivka. The defense forces repelled 16 enemy attacks, five of which are still ongoing.

The largest number of combat engagements was recorded in the Kurakhove direction, where the invaders attacked our units 40 times. Russian troops tried to advance near Tsukuryne, Zhelenyi Pershyi, Heorhiivka, Dalnie, Oleksandrivka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka. Currently, 10 assaults are ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops eight times near Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Bohoiavlenka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the village of Piatikhatky was attacked with free-flight aerial rockets. Moreover, enemy units unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of Mala Tokmachka, Lobkove and Novodanylivka.

Operation in the Kursk region

The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region continues. Since the beginning of the day, enemy aircraft have carried out 21 air strikes, dropping 27 guided bombs on Russian territory.