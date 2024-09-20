Norway announces increase in aid to Ukraine by $475 million
Norway intends to increase civilian aid to Ukraine by five billion kroner ($475 million) this year and will extend the aid package until 2030.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
This will increase the total aid package to 135 billion kronor from the previously announced 75 billion.
The Scandinavian country has already allocated 22 billion kronor in military and civilian aid for this year, and an additional five billion kronor will be allocated to "important civilian needs," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said after meeting with parliamentary leaders.
In order to pass the increased aid package through parliament, Støre's center-left minority government will need the support of the opposition, which largely supported the increase in aid to Ukraine.
Norway is a major exporter of gas and oil and has benefited from the price increases caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.