NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko: Decision to ban Telegram does not apply to official government channels

The decision of the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity (NCCC) to restrict the use of the Telegram messenger is advisory to the Cabinet of Ministers and does not apply to official Telegram channels of public authorities.

This is stated in the commentary of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Lytvynenko on the issue of using Telegram, published on the Facebook page of the department, Censor.NET reports.

"At a meeting of the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity (NCCC), which took place on September 19, 2024, the issue of using Telegram was considered.

Following the meeting, it was recommended to restrict the use of the Telegram messenger function for official correspondence for official purposes and on official devices.

The decision of the NCCC is advisory to the Government, but does not apply to official Telegram channels of public authorities," the commentary reads.

