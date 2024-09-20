Strike on Toropets will affect course of war in coming weeks, - Estonian intelligence

According to the Estonian General Staff, the loss of a huge amount of ammunition by Russia during the Ukrainian strike on the warehouses in Toropets in the Tver region will affect the frontline in the coming weeks.

This was stated at a press conference of the Ministry of Defense by the head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Kiviselg commented on the successful strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian ammunition depot in Toropets.

According to him, Ukraine managed to strike the storage facility when some of the ammunition was not stocked in the bunkers. For this reason, there was a chain of explosions.

"30 thousand tons of ammunition exploded, that is 750 thousand shells. At the average pace of hostilities, Russia launches 10 thousand shells per week. That is a two- to three-month supply of ammunition. As a result of this attack, Russia has suffered losses in ammunition, and we will see the consequences of this loss at the front in the coming weeks," said Kiviselg.

Speaking about the events of the last week of the war in Ukraine, Kiviselg noted that Russia continues to hold the initiative at the operational level.

"Over the past week, the operational pressure has gradually increased. The average number of attacks has increased to 194 attacks per day. This indicates Russia's desire to fully conquer the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," said Kiviselg.

As in the previous week, the largest number of hostilities is taking place in the Pokrovsk sector. "Despite the events in the Kursk region, Russia has not withdrawn its troops from the Pokrovsk direction, so no major changes are expected in the coming weeks," Kiviselg said.

As for the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region, Ukrainian forces continue to hold the initiative at the operational level.

"Last week, Russia launched a counteroffensive and advanced a little bit, but the Ukrainians are still holding their positions," Kiviselg said. ‘On Thursday last week, the Ukrainians also opened a new section of the front - the Glushkovo direction, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced almost six kilometers deep into Russian territory,’ the head of the intelligence center said.