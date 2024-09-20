Law enforcement agencies should investigate "creativity" of Kvartal 95. Law should be applied to everyone, - ES People’s Deputy Friz

After the Kvartal 95 studio used a video of the fallen soldier Yurii Nazarenko in the Evening Kvartal program without the permission of his family, law enforcement agencies should investigate the "creativity" of the team, because the law that provides for liability for humiliating Ukrainian defenders should be applied to all without exception.

"The use of military personnel, mockery of the families of the victims and those who lost everything because of the war is the signature style of Kvartal 95.

The "humorists" have once again disgraced themselves, because in their latest issue, about negotiations with Russia, they used a video with soldiers who died in the war.

The faces of these soldiers were blurred, but their families, friends, and comrades-in-arms know for sure that these are their loved ones. And their loved ones definitely did NOT agree to participate in such a farce.

The families of the soldiers and their comrades-in-arms demand a public apology from Kvartal 95 for this shameful show and the removal of the video materials from all platforms!

And the law enforcement agencies should investigate Kvartal's "creativity", because the law that provides for liability for humiliating Ukrainian defenders should be applied to everyone without exception, even if they are a friend/compadre/brother/co-father-in-law," Friz said.

