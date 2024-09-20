Drones flew near South Ukrainian NPP for three nights - IAEA

IAEA experts present at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant recorded the flight of drones just a few kilometers from the plant for three nights in a week.

This is reported on the website of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The IAEA team at the South Ukrainian NPP reported that several drones flew at a distance of 1.5 to 6 km from the plant three times at night last week. No damage to the plant or any casualties were reported," the statement said.

Read more: Energoatom denied information about accident at South Ukrainian NPP

It is noted that the IAEA team had to take cover during two of these nights, including late Wednesday night, when drones and gunshots were heard.

The IAEA teams present at Khmelnytsky, Rivne, South Ukrainian nuclear power plants and the Chornobyl NPP site reported that despite the ongoing war, nuclear safety and security at the plants is being maintained.