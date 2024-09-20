Pentagon on $5.8 billion for Ukraine, which is to be used by September 30: "We intend to use every cent"

The Pentagon assured that it intends to use "every cent" available to help Ukraine.

The deputy spokeswoman for the US Department of Defense said this in response to a question from the Ukrainian service of the Voice of America, Censor.NET reports.

It is about $5.8 billion from the Presidential Decision Authority program, which allows sending weapons to Ukraine from US warehouses. According to budget rules, the White House may lose access to this amount after the end of the budget year (September 30) if the president's powers are not extended.

"We plan to use the amount allocated," said Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh, adding that the administration is working with Congress to extend the necessary authority.

"We are committed to using every dollar and every cent of this authorization," Singh said.

She added that it is important to have the necessary amount of weapons in US warehouses.



"The problem is also that we cannot provide aid packages without having the necessary weapons in our warehouses. This is something we are also working on. And I will remind you that for six months, until we had additional funding, we could not replenish our warehouses. That's why we need Congress to extend this authority so that we can continue to provide weapons packages," the Pentagon deputy spokeswoman added.

However, according to the publication, there is another way to do this. The Biden administration can notify Congress of its intention to use this amount. In this case, lawmakers would not need to pass anything again. The formal notification should be made by the Secretary of State, as it has been in the past.

When asked why not to go this route, Sabrina Singh said that the administration is currently working on this issue with Congress.

"There is bipartisan agreement in Congress that we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. You see that in both parties. So I think there is agreement that we will continue to support Ukraine. We are working with Congress right now. When I have more to share, I will do so," added the Pentagon deputy spokesperson.

At the same time, when asked why the Pentagon has not yet used the entire amount available, Sabrina Singh said that it is also a matter of the availability of the necessary equipment in the US Department of Defense warehouses.

"If we don't have something on the shelves, we can't just send it out. And that's partly why you've seen different sizes of these packages, but they're metered. They're designed that way because that's how the Ukrainians get some of this stuff too. It also helps them to process it, to deliver it to the front line or wherever they need it. This is a system that was introduced at the beginning. If you just simply send a bunch of stuff and supplies to the battlefield, it won't help either. So we are using a metered approach that we have developed together with the Ukrainians," the Pentagon deputy spokesperson said.

In April, Congress approved additional funding for Ukraine and its partners of about $61 billion. In addition to these funds, lawmakers authorized the president to send Ukraine weapons under the PDA program, worth up to $7.8 billion. The text of the law states that this authorization is valid until the end of the 2024 budget year, which ends on September 30.

At the time of this publication, $5.9 billion remains unused, of which $5.8 billion will expire at the end of the month, the Pentagon said. If the authorization for their use is not extended, the White House may lose access to this amount.