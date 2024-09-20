Australia may transfer decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine - media

The Ukrainian Armed Forces may receive decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks worth $550 million from Australia. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian government is currently discussing this with the US presidential administration.

Anonymous sources in the Australian government told the publication that Defense Minister Richard Marles is studying how to supply tanks in accordance with the rules for exporting US defense products, as it concerns American-made tanks.

In February, the minister said that sending tanks to Ukraine was "not on the agenda," but later softened his rhetoric, saying last month that "there are a number of opportunities that we are talking to the government of Ukraine about."

The publication reminds that in July, Australia wrote off 59 American-made M1A1 Abrams tanks that had never been used and are being replaced with newer models. Also this year, the government decommissioned MRH-90 Taipan helicopters instead of providing them at Ukraine's request.

The Ukrainian community in Australia has expressed outrage that decommissioned military equipment, including patrol cars and inflatable boats, is being put up for online auctions for motorists instead of being sent to Ukraine.

Earlier, Peter Leahy, who served as commander of the Australian Army in 2003-2008 and led the adoption of the Abrams M1A1, said: "I don't understand why these tanks are not offered to Ukraine. Even though we are decommissioning them, they are very high quality vehicles, they just need to be properly maintained, they have spare parts, and Ukrainians are very eager to get them."

Ukraine's Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, said that tanks "are an integral part of our land defense, and our soldiers need them." "If Australia provides them to Ukraine directly, or indirectly through the United States, we will gladly accept them and find a good use for them," he added.

