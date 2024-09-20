Sikorski explained his words about referendum on Crimea: It was hypothetical discussion among experts off record

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has emphasized that his words regarding the possible return of Crimea to Ukraine through a referendum, which caused Kyiv's outrage, were part of a "hypothetical discussion."

He told journalists during a visit to the United States on Friday, September 20, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Sikorski emphasized that Poland supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, "there is no doubt about it, and I have repeatedly emphasized this."

"On the other hand, the conference featured a hypothetical discussion among experts off the record, where we considered how to implement President Zelenskyy's own proposals on how to return Crimea. He spoke about diplomatic actions," he added.

The Polish Foreign Minister was answering a question about his statements from the Yalta European Strategy conference in Kyiv.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski proposed to give Crimea to the UN to hold a referendum. This provoked a sharp reaction from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, which, without naming Sikorski, called for not satisfying "the Kremlin's appetites at the expense of Ukraine's interests and international law."