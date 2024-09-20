As result of Russian missile strike on Dnipro, building of educational center is partially destroyed, 1 person wounded - RMA

A Russian missile strike on Dnipro partially destroyed the building of an educational center. A 19-year-old boy was also injured.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked Dnipro. The building of the educational center was partially destroyed.

A 19-year-old boy was injured. He has multiple abrasions and a fracture. Doctors are providing the necessary medical care.

In addition to the building, 11 cars were smashed," said Lysak.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of a high-speed target on the Dnipro.

