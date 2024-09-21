Consequences of enemy attack on Kharkiv: three children were among injured. PHOTOS

The day before, the enemy attacked Kharkiv. On the evening of 20 September, explosions were recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise, in the central part of the city and in the private sector of the Kholodnohirsk district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, 11 victims are currently known, three of whom are minors. Civilian infrastructure and private houses were damaged.

Rescuers extinguished a fire in a car and a dry grass fire at two different locations with a total area of over 1 hectare.

To eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack, 17 units of equipment and 70 rescuers were engaged.











As reported, the night before, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with anti-aircraft guns, injuring 15 people.