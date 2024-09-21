5 Kh-59/69 missiles and 11 out of 16 Shahed missiles were destroyed, rest of drones were lost to location - Air Force

On the night of September 21, 2024, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine using missiles and attack drones.

This is reported by the Air Force Command.

How many missiles and drones did the enemy use?

According to the Air Force, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 25 enemy air attack vehicles. The occupiers hit the Dnipropetrovsk region with four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea and the Rostov region. and five Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of TOT of the Zaporizhia region. Also, the enemy launched 16 "Shahed" attack UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

As noted, the air attack of the enemy was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and units of the Reb of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 5 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 11 attack UAVs were shot down. Another five drones were lost in location as a result of countermeasures by EW.

Where did the air defense forces work?

Anti-aircraft defense worked in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.