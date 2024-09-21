The number of Ukrainian losses in the war with the Russian Federation, announced by The Wall Street Journal, is significantly exaggerated.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this at a meeting with journalists on September 20, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

80 thousand? This is a lie. The real figure is much lower than what was published. Significantly," he said.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine could lose 80,000 people killed and another 400,000 wounded. At the same time, according to the calculations of Western intelligence, the Russian army lost almost 200,000 killed and approximately 400,000 wounded during the 2.5 years of the war. People's deputy of "Holos" Roman Kostenko noted that the WSJ exaggerated the data on Ukraine's losses at the front.

In February 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that 31,000 Ukrainian defenders had died during the full-scale invasion.