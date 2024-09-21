In south, 120 occupiers were destroyed in day, enemy carried out 10 unsuccessful assaults in Orihiv direction

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions, and rears. During the day, 120 occupiers were destroyed.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the Defense Forces of the South.

It is noted that the losses of the Russian invaders for the past day amount to 120 people.

In addition, the Russians lost 36 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

10 artillery systems;

8 units of armored vehicles;

2 reconnaissance UAVs;

2 trench REEs;

10 motorcycles;

4 boats.

Read more: In south, 90 occupiers and 38 pieces of weapons and military equipment were destroyed over day

Ukrainian defenders also hit: 17 dugouts, 2 ammunition storage sites, 1 fuel storage site, 4 observation posts, and 1 UAV takeoff site.

The situation in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces

Як повідомляється, в операційній зоні Сил оборони півдня триває щоденна контрбатарейна боротьба та відбиття ворожих штурмів.

As reported, daily counter-battery fighting and repelling enemy assaults continues in the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces.

So, in the Dnieper direction, Russian invaders attacked our positions 3 times.

The enemy made 10 unsuccessful assaults in the Orihiv direction.

The occupiers press with artillery fire, carry out airstrikes, use a large number of strike drones of various types, conduct aerial reconnaissance.

Over the past day, the enemy used 264 FPV drones, 8 Lancet-type attack UAVs, dropped 293 fragmentation munitions from UAVs of various modifications.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 640,920 Russian invaders.