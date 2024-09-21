Troops of Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in five regions, energy sector was injured - Ministry of Energy

Today, September 21, the use of electricity restrictions is not planned. The situation in the power system remains stable, but significant damage caused by massive enemy attacks continues to complicate the operation of the power system.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

In addition, as noted, Russian troops do not stop daily shelling of energy infrastructure facilities.

Shelling of energy infrastructure per day

According to the Ministry of Energy, during the past day due to shelling and fighting, there were power cuts in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

Thus, in the Donetsk region, as a result of shelling, overhead lines were damaged, and the substation was de-energized. The power has been restored.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, during the inspection of the substation, damage to the equipment was discovered as a result of the UAV attack.

In the Kharkiv region, substations and household consumers were cut off due to shelling. The power has been restored.

In the Poltava region, during the air alarm, the high-voltage overhead line was turned off, and the substation was de-energized. The power has been restored.

It is also noted that during the inspection of the substation after the shelling, the electrical safety electrician on duty received a shrapnel wound as a result of a repeated UAV attack. He was taken to the hospital.

