Japanese PM Kishida plans to meet with Zelenskyy in US

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is about to begin his last visit to the United States before he steps down. In the United States, he plans, in particular, to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NHK.

As noted, during the four-day tour, he will take part in a series of talks aimed at strengthening ties with Washington and other strategic partners.

He is scheduled to hold talks with US President Joe Biden at the US leader's private residence in Delaware. A summit with Japan, the US, Australia and India is also planned. The countries are expected to agree to strengthen cooperation on maritime security amid China's growing aggression.

In addition, the Japanese leader will attend the UN General Assembly in New York.

The newspaper notes that Kishida will also meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will be visiting the United States at the same time. He is expected to convey Japan's intention to maintain support for Kyiv and sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, the White House said that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 26 September.

Zelenskyy said that he planned to present a plan for Ukraine's victory to Biden, Harris and Trump.