Two people injured in Russian attack on Kherson and its suburbs

Today, on 21 September, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on Kherson and shelled Antonivka with artillery, there are victims.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, a 48-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped from a drone. He suffered an explosive injury, a broken scapula, as well as injuries to his head, back, arms and legs. The man was hospitalised.

In addition, at around 13:00, the Russian military shelled Antonivka with artillery. An ambulance team took a 52-year-old victim to hospital. The man was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. Currently, doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

Read more: In south, 120 occupiers were destroyed in day, enemy carried out 10 unsuccessful assaults in Orihiv direction