Two people injured in Russian attack on Kherson and its suburbs
Today, on 21 September, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on Kherson and shelled Antonivka with artillery, there are victims.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, a 48-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped from a drone. He suffered an explosive injury, a broken scapula, as well as injuries to his head, back, arms and legs. The man was hospitalised.
In addition, at around 13:00, the Russian military shelled Antonivka with artillery. An ambulance team took a 52-year-old victim to hospital. The man was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. Currently, doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.