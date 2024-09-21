Kremlin is preparing strikes on critical nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine - Sybiha

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Kremlin is preparing strikes on Ukraine's critical nuclear energy facilities ahead of winter.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, in particular, we are talking about open switchgear of nuclear power plants and transmission substations, which are critical for the safe operation of nuclear power.

He stressed that the destruction of these facilities poses a high risk of a nuclear incident that would have global consequences. The Ukrainian special services have already passed on the relevant information to their partners. The IAEA has also been informed.

"Russia is the only country that has seized a nuclear power plant in Europe, blackmailing the world. The Ukrainian Formula for Peace contains a clause on ensuring radiation and nuclear safety. We call on all international organisations and states that respect the UN Charter to prevent the scenario of a terrorist state," the minister added.

Sybiha also thanked the IAEA for its decision to expand its missions to a number of energy facilities in Ukraine.

"We ask the Agency, partner countries, and other organisations to implement the agreements as soon as possible. We also call for a permanent expanded presence of missions at all relevant sites," the Foreign Minister concluded.



