Since beginning of year, enemy has struck over 12.5 thousand times in Sumy region - RMA

Since the beginning of 2024, the Russian invaders have launched more than 12,500 attacks in Sumy region. This is significantly higher than the figure for the whole of last year.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

The regional military administration noted that the enemy is shelling energy facilities, residential and critical infrastructure in the region.

"According to the regional military administration, the number of attacks by Russia on residential and critical infrastructure, including energy facilities in Sumy region, has increased significantly compared to last year. In particular, since the beginning of the year alone, more than 12,500 enemy strikes have been recorded in Sumy region, while in 2023 there were 8,000," the statement said.

According to the head of the RMA, Volodymyr Artiukh, the invaders continue to use powerful firepower, namely aircraft bombs, missiles, and drones to hit critical infrastructure, injure and kill our people.

Artyukh noted that due to the security situation in the region, evacuations continue, including forced evacuations.

"We continue to carry out evacuations, including forced evacuations, take children out of dangerous areas, and we are currently considering expanding the list of these areas. Today, the task for local leaders is to ensure that this process is carried out in a quality manner to protect people," said the head of the RMA.