Germany and its partners are preparing €1.4 billion aid package for Ukraine

Germany has raised 1 billion euros from partner countries to help Ukraine, and almost 400 million euros more, if approved by the Bundestag, will come from the German defence budget.

This is reported on the page of the German Ministry of Defence on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Another 1.4 billion euros for Ukraine: Germany has raised €1 billion from partner countries. Approximately €400 million will come from the defence budget if the parliament approves it next week," the statement said.

Read more: Pentagon on $5.8 billion for Ukraine, which is to be used by September 30: "We intend to use every cent"

Earlier, Germany handed over another military aid package to Ukraine, which included 22 Leopard 1A5 tanks and more than 60,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition.