Pistorius: It is expensive to support Ukraine, but its defeat will cost much more

Assisting Ukraine in countering Russia's aggression is expensive for Germany, but the defeat of Ukrainians due to the termination of this support will cost much more.

This was stated by German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius during a discussion organised by the German newspaper Die Zeit, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We have to realise that if Ukraine loses this war because we or the West as a whole stops supporting it, then tomorrow there will be no Ukraine. And yes, supporting Ukraine is expensive, but the defeat of the Ukrainians will cost us much more. Not only in terms of the military threat from Putin, but also because of the flow of refugees from Ukraine that it will provoke," Pistorius stressed.

Therefore, Pistorius called on all those who frivolously call for the cessation of support for Ukraine because "this is not our war" to always consider the consequences. In particular, he criticised such calls from the German populist political forces BSW and AfD. "The same people who are campaigning against refugees are those who are provoking the next wave of refugees by not supporting Ukraine. And this is just one aspect," he said.

Separately, the head of the German defence ministry pointed out that Putin is "trampling on the rules-based international order" with his war against Ukraine. And if he is allowed to achieve his goals, the Kremlin dictator will decide that the West is weak and he can do what he wants.

"And then it could be Moldova or Georgia's turn. Or at some point, if he (Putin - ed.) dares, the NATO zone in the form of the Baltic states. What kind of signal does this send to other autocracies in the world, who are basically just waiting to be shown that the West is not ready to defend the international order? And that is why it is so important that we do this (support Ukraine - ed.), and for as long as it is necessary. And at least as long as Ukraine can say that we can now bring Putin to the negotiating table," Pistorius said.

According to him, everything should be done to bring peace back to Europe, but "there are no signs that peaceful and secure coexistence with Russia will return in the near future". The minister pointed out that so far, Putin "has not made it clear that he is ready to do this (to reach a peaceful settlement - ed.), at least on terms that are at least remotely acceptable to Ukraine".

"I believe that we should continue to provide all possible support to the Ukrainians so that they can be in a situation from which they can achieve this goal. And at the same time, I think we should be even tougher in our sanctions against Russia. There are still too many loopholes," the German defence minister said.