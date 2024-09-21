Russia stole Ukrainian grain worth over UAH 30 billion - Prosecutor General’s Office

The Prosecutor General's Office said that the losses caused by Russia's misappropriation of Ukrainian grain amount to more than UAH 30 billion, but these figures are not final.

This was stated by Yuriy Belousov, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, at the United for Justice conference, Censor.NET reports.

"We have identified two periods of Russian attacks on agricultural infrastructure that are linked to the 'grain deal'. Before the agreement was signed, shelling was carried out with artillery systems in the frontline areas: most of the affected facilities were in Mykolaiv (59) and Kherson (78) regions. After Ukraine refused to accept the threatening conditions of the aggressor country, the scale of the strikes began to expand. First of all, Odesa and the Odesa region, which has the most powerful and developed infrastructure, were targeted.

According to him, since then, Russia has been using a wide range of completely different means of destruction. These include Shahids, Iskanders, tactical aircraft missiles, sea- and land-based missiles.

This only shows that this is a well-coordinated policy of Russia. Completely different types of troops are involved in these attacks. And the decision to carry out the attacks simultaneously is made by the highest military and political leadership of the Russian Federation.

According to Yuriy Belousov, Russia is trying to deprive Ukrainians of their livelihoods. They are trying to steal grain and, if that fails, destroy it.

He added that, as of today, the losses incurred by Ukraine as a result of grain misappropriation are estimated at over UAH 30 billion.

Given the scale of such crimes, we can definitely see at least a crime against humanity, and in a broader perspective, one of the elements of genocide, which is associated with creating conditions for the physical destruction of a nation. It is about depriving the nation of the conditions for survival, because we know the potential of grain.