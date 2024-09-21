White House not yet familiar with details of Zelenskyy’s victory plan - Carpenter

The White House is not yet familiar with the details of the plan for Ukraine's victory, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to present to his American counterpart Joe Biden in Washington.

Michael Carpenter, Director for European Affairs at the US National Security Council, said this in an interview with the Ukrainian service ofthe Voice of America, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Washington is in constant communication with Ukrainian partners on all issues. However, the White House is not currently familiar with the details of Ukraine's victory plan.

"However, in this particular case, I understand that President Zelenskyy wanted to come here and inform President Biden personally about this plan. So, no, we are not familiar with the plan, but the presidents will have the opportunity to have this conversation soon and also to agree on their strategic goals for the rest of this administration, which will be very important," the USSC representative said.

Asked whether Ukraine should count on the White House's full support for the plan, Carpenter said he could not say because he did not know the contents of the plan.

"So I can't tell you what the reaction will be. But, of course, President Biden is absolutely determined to support Ukraine and put it in the strongest position possible at the end of his term," the official said.

He also said that Biden has instructed him to "move heaven and earth" to get Ukraine the help it needs.

"He's instructed all of us who work for him to move heaven and earth to make sure that we get everything - especially military assistance, but also energy security assistance, the assistance that was part of the supplemental funding bill that was approved in April - to get it out as quickly as possible. Those are his instructions to us, and we are following them as we speak," Carpenter said.

Ukraine's victory plan

On 27 August, President Zelenskyy said at a press conference that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the US in September .

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

8 September Zelenskyy says he has discussed"certain details of Ukraine's victory plan" with the US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump, and Harris.

Later, the president said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that the plan for Ukraine's victory, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".