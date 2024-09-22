71 out of 80 Shaheds were destroyed, another 6 were lost in location - Air Force

On the night of September 22, 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine using missiles and attack drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

How did the enemy attack Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, the enemy struck with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the TOT of the Luhansk region. and released 80 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from Yeysk and Kursk to Ukraine.

What did our air defense manage to shoot down?

The air attack of the enemy was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Reb of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 71 attack UAVs were shot down, and six more UAVs were lost in location as a result of anti-aircraft fire.

Where did the air defense forces work?

As noted, air defense worked in the Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The day before, Censor.NET reported that the enemy launched "Shaheds" from the northern and southern directions. It was also reported that at night the enemy attacked the Poltava region with unmanned aerial vehicles, the energy infrastructure was damaged.