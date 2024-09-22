In the south, 118 occupiers, and 60 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed in one day

The defense forces of the south will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy locations, firing positions and rears. During the day, 118 occupiers were destroyed.

It is noted that the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amount to 118 people.

In addition, the Russians lost 60 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

23 artillery systems;

13 units of auto equipment;

14 reconnaissance UAVs;

5 motorcycles;

1 quad bike;

1 anti-aircraft vehicle;

1 boat;

1 radar station;

1 complex of video surveillance.

Ukrainian defenders also hit 11 dugouts, 1 ammunition storage place, 1 control post, 4 observation posts, 3 firing positions, 1 generator, and 3 fuel tanks.

We will remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 642,420 Russian invaders.