Third of population has already been evacuated from Hlukhiv in Sumy region, - CMA

As of today, almost a third of the population, including almost 70% of children, have already been evacuated from the city of Hlukhiv.

This was announced during a briefing by the head of the Hlukhiv community, Nadiia Vailo, Censor.NET reports, citing the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"You know that a mandatory evacuation has been announced in the city of Hlukhiv. There is an order from the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Vladimir Artyukh. I believe that this evacuation is really timely today. Because our city is located in the border area and we all feel that the number of shelling has increased. We don't know how the situation will develop in the future, so evacuation measures are being taken today to protect people, especially children," the official said.

The head of the community also said that as of today, 10,000 people, or almost a third of the city's residents, have left Hlukhiv.

"We pay special attention to the evacuation of children. And since the announcement of evacuation actions, almost 70% of children have already been evacuated," she added.

As reported, on 17 September 2024, Russian invaders dropped guided bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Hlukhiv, injuring a father and son.