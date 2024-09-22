Germany will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that the federal government's course of providing military assistance to Ukraine in the war against Russia will continue.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

"We will continue to support Ukraine as long as this terrorist war continues. Because otherwise, it will be the end of Ukraine," Baerbock said.

She stressed that "the war will end when Putin withdraws his troops".

Earlier, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stressed that helping Ukraine counter Russian aggression is expensive for Germany, but that the defeat of Ukrainians by withdrawing this support would be much more expensive.