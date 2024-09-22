Hearings on merits of Ukraine’s claim against Russia for violation of law of sea to begin in Hague tomorrow

Tomorrow, 23 September, hearings on the merits of Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the right of a coastal state under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea will begin in The Hague.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

As noted, hearings on the merits of Ukraine's claim against the Russian Federation will be held from 23 September to 5 October 2024 in the Permanent Court of Arbitration, located in the Peace Palace, The Hague, the Netherlands.

The hearings will address the merits of the case, as well as the remaining issues of jurisdiction and admissibility.

The hearing will begin on Monday, 23 September 2024 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ukraine will be the first to speak in court. The Russian Federation will be the second to speak.

Until the end of the hearings, public access will be closed in any form. Subsequently, public information will be published on the Court's website.

However, the opening and closing statements of the parties will be made public.

Read more: Russia conducts exercises in Sea of Azov involving missile carriers and amphibious ships - Pletenchuk

The case in brief

On 14 September 2016, Ukraine initiated separate proceedings against Russia for violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and seeks to confirm Ukraine's rights in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait through arbitration.

In May 2017, the first meeting of the tribunal under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea was held, within the framework of which an arbitral tribunal was established to consider the dispute between Ukraine and Russia. A memorandum, i.e. a package of evidence that Russia is violating Ukraine's sovereign rights in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait, was submitted to the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague on 19 February 2018. Russia filed its objections to the International Tribunal's jurisdiction to consider Ukraine's claim against Russia.