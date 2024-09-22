Work on expanding IAEA mission to substations is quite active, there are already first results - Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy is cooperating with the IAEA to expand the monitoring mission to other energy sector facilities, namely key substations.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said this on the air of the United News telethon.

"The Ministry of Energy is cooperating with the IAEA to the maximum extent possible to ensure that international partners and agencies expand their monitoring mission to other energy sector facilities, namely key substations. There are already first results. We are working in this direction quite actively," he said.

The Ministry of Energy emphasises that the attack on key substations poses a direct threat to the energy and radiation safety of the entire region.

"Accordingly, in order to avoid such an incident, we urge all international partners to counter the enemy's intentions as much as possible," he said.

Kolisnyk also noted that a repair campaign is currently underway to repair civilian energy infrastructure (damaged by Russian strikes - Ed.).

"In fact, we are focused on restoring the operation of those energy facilities where repairs are possible. To this end, we are actively cooperating with international partners to obtain all the necessary equipment and to ensure that the entire repair campaign meets the necessary and established schedules," added Kolisnyk.

Regarding possible Russian strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities, the deputy minister noted that information from the special services was passed on to international partners and the IAEA.

Earlier it was reported that the IAEA will expand the representation of its monitoring missions in Ukraine to infrastructure facilities that have an impact on the safety of nuclear power plants.