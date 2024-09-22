Russian attack on Kharkiv: Two people in very serious condition, 18 high-rise buildings damaged

As a result of the hostile shelling that took place in the evening of 21 September, 18 multi-storey residential buildings were damaged in Kharkiv. Two of the victims are in very serious condition.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Kharkiv City Council, this was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on the air of the national telethon.



As noted, one house was very seriously damaged. The structure of the building was displaced.



"Utilities and volunteers are actively working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. In particular, they are closing the window contours. We are checking communications. We have already supplied water and electricity to some houses. We will restore everything," Terekhov said.

According to him, many people have sought medical help. Two of the injured are in a very serious condition.



The mayor also noted that people in need are being accommodated in dormitories, and volunteers are providing food packages and clothes to the victims.



"The dynamics of shelling has increased. Kharkiv suffers from enemy attacks both day and night. Therefore, I appeal to the citizens with a request not to neglect the air raid alarms," Terekhov stressed.

As a reminder, late on Saturday evening, 21 September, the occupiers struck at Kharkiv. It was reported that 12 people were injured. On the morning of 22 September, it became known that 21 people had been injured in a Russian strike on a high-rise building.