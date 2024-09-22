Boat with group of people capsized on Teteriv River in Zhytomyr, killing two women

A motorboat carrying 7 people overturned on the Teteriv River in Zhytomyr. Two women died.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

At 12:30, rescuers received a report of a group accident on the water outside the beach in Hydropark in Zhytomyr. A motorboat with 7 people in it had overturned on the Teteriv River.

It is noted that one of the women was rescued by local residents who were on the riverbank. She was hospitalised at the Central City Hospital.

Divers from the Zhytomyr Regional Emergency and Rescue Service found the body of another woman about 250 metres from the shore. The search for another victim is ongoing.

Four other people in the boat did not need medical assistance.