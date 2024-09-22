Repeated water pollution is recorded in Seim River - Ministry of Environment

As of 22 September, the Seim River is experiencing repeated water pollution. The situation in the Desna River is stabilising.

Situation on the Desna River

The report says that the situation on the Desna River has stabilised. Throughout the entire length of the river in the Chernihiv region, the water has brightened, and in some places there is no dark-coloured sediment on the bottom, no unpleasant smell, and no fish kill. Living aquatic bioresources are appearing in the river.

No pollution movement has been recorded in the Kyiv region.

Situation on the Seim River

Repeated pollution continues to move along the Seim riverbed.

Improvement is recorded at Chumakove village - the water transparency has increased, but the yellow-green tint remains, and in some places it is greyish.

In Mutyn and Ozarychi villages, the water is turbid, the level of chemical oxygen consumption exceeds the norm by 4.3 times. There is no dissolved oxygen.

At the Baturin point, water darkening, a slight specific smell, and no fish pestilence were observed. Chemical oxygen consumption exceeds the norm by 1.1 times. The oxygen regime is normal. The manganese content is exceeded by up to 1.3 times. No exceedances were recorded for ammonium nitrogen, total iron, nitrite, phosphate, and chloride.

Pollution of the Seim and Desna rivers

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi said that the Seim River was polluted from the territory of the Russian Federation. However, it is currently unknown whether this was done intentionally or by accident.

On 30 August, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported that pollutant absorption and oxygenation of the Desna River in the Chernihiv region had begun.

Earlier, the then-head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strilets, said that everything possible was being done to prevent the polluted waters of the Seim River from reaching Kyiv's drinking water intake.

Later, the Ministry of the Environment stated that the pollution in the Seim and Desna rivers came from a sugar factory in the Kursk region. This has already caused more than UAH 405 million in damage to our country.