Russians are increasingly shelling Kharkiv with KABs and FABs, - Terekhov
Russian invaders are increasingly shelling the city of Kharkiv with guided and high-explosive bombs.
The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.
"The dynamics went up and Kharkiv began to be shelled more and more often with KABs and FABs," the mayor said.
He noted that the FABs and KABs reach the city very quickly. According to him, Kharkiv residents have 3-5 minutes to get to a shelter.
Late in the evening of 22 September, the occupiers hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a KAB. There are 21 known casualties.