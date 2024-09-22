UN Security Council outdated, its authority undermined, - UN Secretary General Guterres

The UN Security Council is outdated, its authority is undermined, and its working methods need to be reformed.

This was stated by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the Future Summit in Washington, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Thus, Guterres called for "deep reforms aimed at making global institutions more legitimate, fair and effective, based on the values of the UN Charter."

"I have convened this summit because our world is losing its way - and we need tough decisions to get back on track. Conflicts are raging and multiplying - from the Middle East to Ukraine to Sudan - and there is no end in sight," the Secretary-General said.

He added that the collective security system is threatened by geopolitical differences, nuclear confrontation, the development of new weapons and the expansion of theatres of war.

Read more: Head of Polish Foreign Ministry, Sikorski, proposed to transfer Crimea to UN for referendum

He believes that multilateral instruments and institutions are unable to respond effectively to today's political, economic, environmental and technological challenges, as they "reflect a bygone era".

"The UN Security Council is outdated and its authority has been undermined. If its composition and working methods are not reformed, it will eventually lose all credibility," Guterres said.

Guterres said that the documents submitted for consideration at the summit - the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations - "open the way to new perspectives and opportunities".

In particular, the reforms of the peace and security system should include the expansion of the Security Council, improvement of peacekeeping operations, coordinated multilateral support for nuclear disarmament, prevention of an arms race in outer space, etc.

Earlier, the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, called for the expansion of the UN Security Council and the abolition of the veto for any state and the expulsion from the organisation of any member that participates in an "illegal war", such as the Russian war in Ukraine.