Zelenskyy arrives in the US to participate in UN General Assembly events. PHOTO

On 22 September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States to attend the UN General Assembly.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

It is noted that starting from Sunday, a series of bilateral meetings of the President with leaders of states and international organisations, as well as heads of American companies, are scheduled to meet Ukraine's energy needs.

On Monday, the President will speak at the Future Summit at the UN Headquarters, on Tuesday he will take part in the UN Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian issue, and on Wednesday he is expected to speak at the general debate in the UN General Assembly.

Zelenskyy later confirmed his visit.

"We have arrived in the United States of America. The main task is to strengthen Ukraine and protect all our people. This war can only be ended with a just peace through global work. Everyone who values life can help. And the most effective help is determination. The plan for Ukraine's victory will be on the table of all our allies," he wrote.

Earlier, the White House said that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 26 September.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he planned to present a plan for Ukraine's victory to Biden, Harris and Trump.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump also said that he could meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week.

Read more: Zelenskyy on peace plan: it will be ready in early November and will be start for negotiations with Russia