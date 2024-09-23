Russians attack Zaporizhzhia with KABs: 9 people were wounded, including child (updated)

In the evening of 22 September, Russian occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia and wounded 9 people.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the buildings were partially destroyed as a result of the strike. The blast wave and debris damaged nearby houses. A fire broke out.

Rescuers are working at the scene.

All necessary assistance is provided to the victims.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russians carried out six strikes, initially with KABs. As a result of the strikes, parked cars caught fire and residential buildings were damaged.







Updated information

Later, Ivan Fedorov said that the number of injured had increased to 6 people, who are being provided with medical assistance.

As of 1am, the State Emergency Service reported 9 people injured as a result of the Russian air strike on Zaporizhzhia.

Rescuers evacuated residents of damaged apartment blocks. One woman was unblocked from her own apartment.

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a car and the balcony of one of the apartments over a total area of 10 square metres. Emergency work was carried out to dismantle the destroyed structures of the entrance to the apartments.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that a series of explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia. Before that, local authorities reported the activity of enemy tactical aircraft.

