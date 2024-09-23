Analysts of the DeepState project have updated the map of hostilities and reported on the advance of Russian troops in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced near New York, Tsukuryno, Hirnyk, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Toretsk," the statement said.

Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that the occupiers were trying to encircle the town of Vuhledar. Recently, the situation around Vuhledar has deteriorated significantly, as the refusal to rotate the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade forced the leadership to bring in auxiliary reserves from the TrO forces, which were unable to cope with the enemy's onslaught.

