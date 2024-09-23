Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back enemy in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, 63 combat engagements were registered over last day - General Staff

Yesterday, 22 September, 162 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The defence forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremivka, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks (four missiles) at the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, 67 air strikes (involving 99 KABs), and carried out 5,587 attacks, 167 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Esman, Bilovody, Zhuravka, Buvalyne, Yastrubshchyna, Richky, Buniakyne, Volfyne, Kindrativka, Uhroidy, Malushyne, Meliachyha, Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, and Kupyansk, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Pershotravneve, Tverdokhlibove, Ivanivka, Sviatopokrovske, Sloviansk, Stupochki, Druzhba, Petrivka, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Bohoyavlenka, Urozhaine, Rivnopil, Kamianske, Komyshuvakha, Pavlivka, Zaporizhzhia and Odradokamianka.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations. Seven combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements totalled 16 hostile attacks. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhliakivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 13 occupants' attacks in the vicinity of Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka, Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Novosadove and Dibrova.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled two attacks near Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 12 enemy attempts to break through our defences in the areas of Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Hryhorivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 9 attacks. He concentrated his efforts in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. In addition, he stormed near Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 35 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Krasnyi Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Marynivka, Myroliubivka and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Hirnyk, Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Druhe, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka and Kostiantynivka. In total, the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops in this area 28 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants attacked our positions near Vuhledar six times.

Situation in the south and north

In the Orikhivsk sector, there were two unsuccessful combat engagements near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy conducted one unsuccessful attack, which was repelled.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected. The operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, has intensified aviation activities, and fired from the territory of the Russian Federation at Brusky, Malushyno, Pavlivka, Zhuravka, Velyka Pysarivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi and a number of other border settlements.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing operations in the Kursk region. According to available information, over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 16 air strikes in Kursk region using 27 guided aerial bombs.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to inflict significant losses in equipment and manpower on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy's offensive potential along the entire front line and in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted eight strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and weapons, two artillery systems, one air defence system and a command post of the Russian invaders.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1330 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised 16 tanks, 30 armoured combat vehicles, 81 artillery systems, two MLRS, 71 tactical UAVs, 79 vehicles, two heavy flamethrower systems and a piece of special equipment.

