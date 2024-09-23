War in Ukraine will continue in 2026 and beyond, - British Foreign Secretary Lammy

Currently, Western politicians continue to consider various ways to increase support for the Ukrainian army, including the possibility of lifting restrictions on strikes deep into Russian territory.

"Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Lammy said that the difficulties and challenges of the war in Ukraine would become 'deeper and more severe', especially in late 2025-2026 and beyond," the article says.

Lammy noted that this is a critical time for courage, patience and fortitude on behalf of allies who support Ukraine. He added that Ukraine and its Western allies are discussing "what else might be needed" to help Kyiv on the battlefield, beyond trying to hold the front line, which is under intense pressure in the east.

"As a foreign minister, I'm certainly not going to comment on operational details, because that can only help Putin," Lammy added, apparently referring to the Storm Shadow missiles:

"But there is a real-time discussion among allies about how we can support Ukraine in the run-up to winter."

Earlier, Lammy said that delicate negotiations were underway with the White House to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles against Russia, claiming that it was time for "courage and boldness".

