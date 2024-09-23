Kursk region is one of elements of Ukraine’s victory plan - Times

Ukraine's victory plan, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present in the United States, provides for the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Thus, Zelenskyy's plan includes security guarantees for Ukraine from Western countries, "similar to the mutual defence pact upon joining NATO".

The plan also calls for the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region "to provide a territorial bargaining chip for negotiations".

The victory plan also contains a request for "specific" advanced weapons and international financial assistance to Ukraine's devastated economy.

"Zelenskyy is travelling to the UN General Assembly in New York and then to Washington to present a ‘victory plan’ aimed at pushing Russia to negotiate with Ukraine," The Times writes.

According to the newspaper, Zelenskyy will also demand security guarantees to prevent Ukraine from being forced into an unfavourable peace deal by a future Trump administration.

Ukraine's victory plan

On 27 August, President Zelenskyy said at a press conference that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the US in September.

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

8 September Zelenskyy says he has discussed "certain details of Ukraine's victory plan" with the US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump, and Harris.

Later, the president said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that the plan for Ukraine's victory, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".

